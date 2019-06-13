|
EDWARD "EDDIE" EARL CARTER Edward "Eddie" Earl Carter, 63, of Rocky Point passed from his earthly life on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Liberty Commons Nursing Center. He was born December 21, 1955 in Rose Hill, the son of the late Adrian Lee Carter and Mary Jean McArthur. Also remembered are Eddie's maternal grandparents, Fannie and Alvah Horrell, who preceded Eddie in death and helped to raise him. Eddie is survived by his daughter, Katlyn Carter; son, Matthew Carter; step-daughter, Ashley Foster and husband, Ed; grandchildren Alexis Pate and fiancé, Bryce Guertin, Laynie, Kamryn and Kelsie Myers, Tyler Lunsford, Nathan Foster and James Foster; mother of their children, Donna Carter; sister, Linda Johnson; several aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends. For 41 years Eddie worked in the Aircraft Division at General Electric Company, where he made many lasting friendships. Most of all Eddie loved his family as he was a loving and caring daddy, granddaddy, brother and friend. For fun times Eddie enjoyed truck pulls, motor and drag car racing, watching Westerns on TV and Beach Music. He loved all of God's beautiful nature and Eddie always kept a well groomed yard. Eddie's presence on this earth will certainly be missed. The family will receive friends 6 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home in Burgaw and at other times will be at 150 Jakes Drive, Rocky Point. Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. Friday at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel with Pastor Ben Horrell conducting the service. Burial will follow in Haw Bluff Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 13, 2019