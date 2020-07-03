EDWARD EUGENE GIBBS Edward E. Gibbs, 95, of Wilmington, NC, entered into new life with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Born August 14, 1924, in Yakima, WA, he was the son of Edward and May Gibbs. He was a graduate of Washington State College and Union College. He served in the US Air Force 1951-1953. Ed met his wife of nearly 58 years, Mary Woodfin Gibbs in New Orleans, LA while stationed at Biloxi, MS. They married Dec. 22, 1951 and spent their first few years in England. Upon discharge from the Air Force, they moved to Schenectady, NY in 1953, where Ed worked for General Electric for 32 years. During his career he authored several technical papers and patents. He retired from the Large Steam Turbine-Generator Division as Manager of Generator Design Engineering. Following retirement, from 1986-2007, Ed and Mary split their residence between Schenectady, NY and New Orleans, LA, where they spent years caring for elderly family members. They moved to Plantation Village in Wilmington in 2007. His successful engineering career notwithstanding, his true love and joy was found in his family and friends. He was always ready to help neighbors in practical ways, and he was the primary caregiver for his wife, Mary, for many years. He taught his family how to love and care for one another by example. Ed and Mary had two children: Edward Gibbs and wife, Karina, and Mary Anne Savage and husband, Chris. His grandchildren were Ed's pride and joy: Elizabeth Savage Elvington and husband, Jason, Eric Savage and wife, Eleanor, Joshua Gibbs, and Savannah Gibbs. He was predeceased by his parents, wife Mary, sister Dorothy Erickson, brother Frank Gibbs, and daughter-in-law Karina Gibbs. Ed was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church (Schenectady, NY), where he served as Deacon and Trustee, St. Charles Avenue Baptist Church (New Orleans, LA), and Winter Park Baptist Church (Wilmington). A private funeral for the immediate family will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 with Rev. Clif Harris and Rev. Mark Teachey officiating. Interment will be in Garden of Memories Mausoleum in New Orleans, LA. Memorials may be made to The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX, 77210-4486 or at www.gifts.mdanderson.org
.