|
|
EDWARD J. FILMER Edward J. Filmer died on March 25, 2020 at the age of 87 in Wilmington, North Carolina. He was born in Orange, New Jersey on May 28, 1932, a son of Edward and Bridget Marie (McDonough) Filmer. He graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Montclair, New Jersey. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy for four years and served as Radarman, First Class on the USS Charles P. Cecil destroyer. After attending Seton Hall University, he went on to have varied careers as a paper sales broker and retired as a Vice President at A. T. Clayton & Company, Inc. In retirement, he was an avid golfer and Naval history buff. Edward is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Susanne C. (Doehler) Filmer and his four children: Vivianne (Shawn) Burke of Darien, CT; Daniel (Jane) Filmer of Glen Ellyn, IL; Stephen (Sung eun) Filmer of Scottsdale, AZ and Joanne (George) Duncan of Apex, NC. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Devin and Shannon Burke, Elisabeth and Julia Filmer, Han and Kaya Filmer, and Emilia Duncan. His brother William (Attracta) Filmer of Verona, NJ also survives him. A private memorial service shall be held at a later date.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 5, 2020