Edward Michael Anderson Obituary
EDWARD MICHAEL ANDERSON Edward Michael Anderson, 79, of Wake Forest, formerly of Wilmington, passed away at Hillside Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on Friday evening, May 17, 2019. Mr. Anderson was born in New York, NY to the late Nils Anderson and Agnes Queenan on July 14, 1939. Ed was Navy Quartermaster aboard the US Wasp and was present in the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was an avid sailor, a gifted artist and enjoyed spending time with his family. His career in television broadcast at The Ed Sullivan Theater, WWOR-TV and CBS made for great stories. He was a member of the Cape Fear Men's Club, Wrightsville US Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Wilmington Model Railroad Club. Memorial services will be held at 11 o'clock, Friday morning, May 24, 2019 at Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home. Mr. Anderson is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marguerite "Peggy" McCarthy Anderson; daughters, Susan Kluever (Ronald) of Wake Forest and Cara Lisa Esposito (Michael) of Wilmington; grandsons, Christopher & Chase Kluever both of Wake Forest and Thomas Esposito of Wilmington; brother, John Anderson (Phyliss) of New Jersey. Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Anderson's memory to the , 8300 Health Park Suite 10, Raleigh, NC 27615. A service of Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home, Wake Forest, NC. (919)556-7400 www.cswfuneralhome.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 22, 2019
