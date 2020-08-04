PADGETT FUNERAL NEAL (EDDIE) & CREMATION SERVICES Edward Neal Bowman (Eddie), age 66, of Surf City, NC and formerly of Wallace, NC died Thursday, July 30th, 2020. Eddie was the son of the late Donald Caldwell Bowman and Mary Avalee Simmons Bowman. He was born in Graham, NC, but his family moved to Wallace, NC where he then spent his youth and most of his adult life. Eddie attended Wallace-Rose Hill High School and then joined his father as an auctioneer and co-owner of Wells Livestock Market and Wallace Flea Market (locally known as the Stockyard). He worked alongside his parents for 37 years and continued the business after his father's death. He valued his livelihood, and it was an extremely significant part of his life. Eddie had a strong work ethic, a devotion to service, and a generous spirit. He was a retired member of the Wallace Fire Department after serving as a volunteer fireman for 26 years. He was a faithful member of Wallace Presbyterian Church where he was a deacon and served on the Building and Grounds Committee for many years. After moving to Surf City, he and Sylvia joined Faith Harbor United Methodist Church where he met many special friends with whom he enjoyed spending time in the community. He served on the Advisory Board at Wallace-Rose Hill High School and was a big supporter of Bulldog athletics. Eddie believed he had a duty to help others, and he took great joy in doing so. He always stopped to change a tire or lend a hand when he could. He was known to be able to fix anything and expected to be called whenever help was needed. Eddie lived by the philosophy that one should work hard and play hard. He loved his life and his family and found great joy in spending time with his grandkids and many special friends and neighbors. He was known for his antics and for the joy found in the simple things in life, including nature. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, boating, traveling, dancing, and playing cards, and he developed many friendships within these special hobbies. Even during trials, he valued relationships where he found great strength and support. Eddie is survived by Sylvia Ward Bowman, his wife of 46 years, two daughters: Caroline Bowman Goffena (Derik) and Leslie Bowman Lowe (Eric), all of Raleigh, NC, four grandchildren: Laney and Levi Goffena, Vann and Callie Lowe, sister Donna Powell (David) of Advance, NC, brother Gary Bowman (Susan) of Oxford, NC and many special nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Parkinson's Foundation Carolinas, Rock Steady Boxing of Wilmington, or a charity of your choice
.