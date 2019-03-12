|
|
EDWARD PAUL NIKL Edward Paul Nikl of Hampstead, NC, is finally at peace having left this earthly world on March 9, 2019 to be reunited with the love of his life, Marlys. Edward was born January 26, 1931 to Bertha and Louis Nikl in St. Paul, MN. Edward was united in marriage to Marlys Hill on August 11, 1951. They lived in So. St. Paul, MN, where they started their family; and in 1970 they moved to Baraboo, WI. Wanting a warmer climate to live, they moved to Hampstead, NC in 1985. Ed loved woodworking projects so upon his retirement, Ed and Marlys started E&M Crafting selling their goods at various craft shows in North Carolina. He not only made small wooden children's toys, but was an excellent craftsman making larger scale toys such as doll beds, highchairs, rocking horses, toy boxes, and toy trains. When Marlys developed Alzheimers, Ed gave up his woodworking to lovingly care for her. He loved her so much he devoted all his time to being her caretaker so that they could remain at home together. Edward is survived by his son Kenneth (Susie) Nikl of Clarks Summit, PA; daughters, Terry (Wayne) Lain and Sandy (Bill) Harrison of Baraboo, WI, and Justine Nikl (Gil Leija) of Beloit, WI. He is further survived by 10 grandchildren, Jason (Shannon) Antonson, Justin (Heather) Antonson, Clint Wolkow, Jennifer (Erik) Stanton, Ben (Tiffany Carlock) Harrison, Tim (Jenna) Harrison, Jeremy (Kari Baker) Hause, Macy McNair, Zachary (Louise) Nikl, and Quentin Nikl; and one sister, Louella Jelen. He was blessed with 13 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Ed was preceded in death by his loving wife Marlys Nikl, son Mark Nikl, granddaughter Nicole Hause, six sisters and two brothers. A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Friday, March 15, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary Hampstead Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 pm Friday prior to the service. Burial will follow in Sea Lawn Memorial Park. The family would like to express a special note of thanks to the nurses and staff of Woodbury Wellness Center and Lower Cape Fear Hospice for all the love and care shown to Mr. Nikl. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 12, 2019