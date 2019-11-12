|
|
EFFIE CASTEEN CHESTNUT Effie Casteen Chestnut, age 90, died Saturday, November 9,2019 at her home after a long illness. Born May 5, 1929 in Duplin County, NC she was the youngest of 12 and last surviving child of the late Samuel Wright Casteen and the late Beulah Frances Teachey Casteen. Effie and David Alton Chestnut, the love of her life, were married on October 15, 1947. Their 50th Wedding Anniversary was celebrated in 1997 with a big party in Rose Hill. They had been married for close to 57 years when David died in 2004. Effie lived most of her life in Magnolia, NC. After his retirement, Effie and her husband David moved to Wilmington to be closer to their daughter, granddaughters and their families. Effie was a homemaker who loved to freeze and can vegetables grown in the huge garden David planted each year and the smaller garden he planted after they moved to Wilmington. Many have received the gifts of her crafts. Quilting was one of her favorite hobbies. She worked part time at the hatchery in Rose Hill and gave cute chicks to her granddaughters. Effie was a wonderful cook and shared her meals with many a person. Her mind was always sharp and she kept up with the comings and goings of her loved ones. Family and friends were very important to her. Effie was a strong Christian and kept her Bible close by. Effie is survived by her daughter, Janet Chestnut Roberts and husband Scott, granddaughter Tonia Lynn Atkinson, granddaughter Shannon Pope Baldwin and husband David, great grandchildren, Matthew Moore and wife Melissa, Gregory Rainey, Ella Baldwin, and Abby Baldwin, and great great grandchildren Matthew and MaLeah. The family welcomes you to share your memories and stories of Effie at visitation on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 6-8pm at Coble Ward Smith Funeral Home, Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC. Service will be Wednesday November 13, 2019 at 12 noon at Coble Ward Smith Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers are Matthew B Moore, Jr, Gregory Rainey, David Baldwin, Gene Atkinson, Steve Pope and Matthew Glenn Moore Flowers are welcome at the funeral home. Memorial Donations may be made to Meals on Wheels Council Inc. PO Box 3593 Wilmington NC 28406
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 12, 2019