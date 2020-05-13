Wilmington Star-News Obituaries
|
Eileen Ann Meyer


1935 - 2020
Eileen Ann Meyer Obituary
EILEEN ANN MEYER Eileen Ann Meyer, 84 of St. James, passed away May 8, 2020. Eileen (beloved Nana) was born July 27, 1935 in New York City to the late William Fitzgerald and Anna Corcoran. She was a former Executive Secretary at the West Bergen Mental Health Center, in Ridgewood NJ, until she and her husband, Donald, came to St. James in 1998. While living in St. James, she volunteered at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, enjoyed playing bridge (and all kinds of card games) and traveled with her beloved husband and many close friends. She will be remembered for her love of family and friends; her laughter; her amazingly positive attitude; and her ability to make everyone feel special. Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Donald Meyer; daughter and son in law, Ann & Boyd Wilton; son and daughter in law Scott & Jenn Meyer; six grandchildren, Christopher, Daniel, Matthew, Timothy, Meghan, and Allyson; sister Jean McCloskey; sister in law Loretta Fitzgerald; four nieces; and two nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Joan Gaffney and a brother William Fitzgerald. The funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 14, 2020. In accordance with the current COVID-19 restrictions, attendance will be limited to 50 people. Those that wish to view the service via Facebook Live are invited to do so on the funeral home's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Liberty HomeCare and Hospice, 1120 Ocean Hwy W Suite E, Supply, NC 28462. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 13, 2020
