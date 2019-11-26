|
EILEEN MARIE WILSON Eileen Marie Wilson, age 87 of Wilmington passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019. She passed away surrounded by her loving family. Eileen was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 17, 1931 to Arthur and Margaret Pinkernell. She was preceded in death by her parents; her granddaughter Kaitlyn Wilson; and her son-in-law Bill Johnston. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Kenneth Benjamin Wilson; her children Audrey Bluhm (Larry), Keith Wilson (Sue), Karen Wilson, Brian Wilson (Kim); and her grandchildren Jessie, Deaven, Kara, Sara, Eric, AnnaLee and Kevin. She is also survived by her treasured birds Major, Ensign, and JG. Eileen lead a full and fascinating life. She was married to Ken Wilson on June 5, 1954. After Ken graduated from the Naval Academy, they traveled extensively living in San Diego, Hawaii, Key West, Japan, Washington (DC), Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Jackson (MS), Milwaukee, Raleigh, Myrtle Beach, and finally settling in Wilmington 14 years ago. Eileen enjoyed a career in real estate and was secretary of the HOA in her neighborhood for many years. She loved her family and held a special place in her heart for animals. A Memorial Service will be held at the Wilmington Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM. The family request in lieu of flowers memorial gifts be made to the Humane Society, ASPCA or National Wildlife Federation. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 26, 2019