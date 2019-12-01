|
EILEEN MAY TERTOCHA LANGLEY Eileen May Tertocha Langley is now an angel with the Lord in Heaven. Eileen was born in Springfield, IL, daughter of the late Rudolph Eberherdt and Charlotte Scheffenacker Eberherdt. She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Tertocha. She was very active at the Millikin School of Music being a member of Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society and the Music Fraternity of Sigma Alpha Iota. She Graduated, Summa Cum Laude in June 1953 with a Bachelor's degree in music and music education. She had a long singing career, over 60 years including performances before President Harry S. Truman and Richard M. Nixon. She remained active in life becoming President of the Elmhurst Memorial Hospital Auxiliary from 1957-58 and winning many prestigious awards such as Atlantic Board of Realtors Million Dollar Club, Phoenix Award for 10 consecutive years in real estate, the Crystal Award for 20 consecutive years in the Million Dollar Club, "Top Twenty" producers for 4 consecutive years in residential real estate in Atlantic, GA out of 7,500 agents from 1984 to 1987. She was featured in Larry Wilson's book "Changing the Game,The new way to Sell" published by Simon and Schuster. Eileen is survived by her loving daughter, Carole Carr and Kal Marton; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Arline Eberhardt; nieces and nephew, Karen and husband Dan Gaffey, Diane and Doug Eberhardt and wonderful grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00pm to 1:30pm on December 3, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 3302 S College Road, Wilmington, NC 28412. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:30pm. Eileen had an amazing zest for life, traveled all over the world and most importantly cherished her Lutheran religion and commitment to God as her Savior. Carpe Diem Mom, Love Carole. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 1, 2019