|
|
EILEEN WEST AUSTIN On June 13, 2019, Eileen West Austin, loving mother of four children, passed away at home in Manns Harbor, NC, at age 86. Eileen was born on April 26, 1933 at Greenpoint Hospital in Brooklyn, New York to Frederick and Tillie (Guadagni) West. She married Gaskill W. Austin on September 19,1953 . They raised four children, Frederick, Janelle, Kathleen and Christine. Eileen had a passion for life. She never met a stranger. She had many special friends that remained in touch with her until her passing. She was known for her quick wit and infectious smile. She had a passion for all things beachy and loved to play Left, Right, Center. Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gaskill Austin and her sister Ann Sinram. She is survived by her four children, her brother Fredric, nine grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and a multitude of family. A celebration of life will be held on June 30th, 2019 at the Lost Colony SoundStage at 4 o'clock p.m. Flowers or donations may be sent to her residence, 6393 US Hwy 64, Manns Harbor, NC. There will be a private interment at a later date with Gaskill in Austin Cemetery in Kitty Hawk, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 19, 2019