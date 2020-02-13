|
|
ELAINE BABSON Janette Elaine Lennon Babson 82, of Delco went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, February 7, 2020 at her home. She was born March 3, 1937 in New Hanover County the daughter of the late James Edison Lennon and Lydia McGowan Lennon. Elaine was a former teacher at Tabernacle Christian School in Greenville, SC, Cape Fear Christian School in Acme, NC and Wilmington Christian Academy in Wilmington, NC where she taught for fifteen years. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Robert E. Lennon. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Bobby Babson of the home; sons, Larry Babson and wife, Brenda of Delco, James Babson and wife, Rachel of Snoqualmie, WA; daughters, Sherll Barnes and husband, Doyce of Goldsboro, Vickie Hamilton and husband, Paul of Port Royal, SC; eight grandchildren, Christa Wright and husband, Jared, Heather Allison and husband, Josh, Dean Babson and wife, Missy, Tracey Drake and husband, Chris, Amy Ward and husband, Seth, Jerel Hawkins and wife, Marianne, Crystal Case and husband, Tracy, Stephen Barnes and wife, Rebecca; sixteen great grandchildren, Raegynn and Savannah Wright, Cameron and Madalynn Drake, Drew, Preston, Caroline and Gaines Barnes, Wesley Case, Lily and Quinn Allison, Harper Hawkins, Abigail and Lauren Babson, Emma Grace, Kennedy and Ainsley Ward; brother, James "Jimmy" Lennon and wife, Nancy of Riegelwood; sister-in-law, Geraldine Lennon of Delco. Her funeral service will be 2:00 pm Friday, February 14, 2020 at Livingston Baptist Church by Rev. Matthew Griffin, Dr. Jim Herchenhahn and Rev. Paul Hamilton. Burial will be in the Golden Daybreak Cemetery. Her visitation will be 1:00 -2:00 pm Friday, February 14, 2020 at Livingston Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.peacockfuneralhome.net
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 13, 2020