Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peacock Funeral Home - Whiteville
1227 Madison
Whiteville, NC 28472
910-642-4141
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Livingston Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Livingston Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Babson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Babson


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Babson Obituary
ELAINE BABSON Janette Elaine Lennon Babson 82, of Delco went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, February 7, 2020 at her home. She was born March 3, 1937 in New Hanover County the daughter of the late James Edison Lennon and Lydia McGowan Lennon. Elaine was a former teacher at Tabernacle Christian School in Greenville, SC, Cape Fear Christian School in Acme, NC and Wilmington Christian Academy in Wilmington, NC where she taught for fifteen years. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Robert E. Lennon. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Bobby Babson of the home; sons, Larry Babson and wife, Brenda of Delco, James Babson and wife, Rachel of Snoqualmie, WA; daughters, Sherll Barnes and husband, Doyce of Goldsboro, Vickie Hamilton and husband, Paul of Port Royal, SC; eight grandchildren, Christa Wright and husband, Jared, Heather Allison and husband, Josh, Dean Babson and wife, Missy, Tracey Drake and husband, Chris, Amy Ward and husband, Seth, Jerel Hawkins and wife, Marianne, Crystal Case and husband, Tracy, Stephen Barnes and wife, Rebecca; sixteen great grandchildren, Raegynn and Savannah Wright, Cameron and Madalynn Drake, Drew, Preston, Caroline and Gaines Barnes, Wesley Case, Lily and Quinn Allison, Harper Hawkins, Abigail and Lauren Babson, Emma Grace, Kennedy and Ainsley Ward; brother, James "Jimmy" Lennon and wife, Nancy of Riegelwood; sister-in-law, Geraldine Lennon of Delco. Her funeral service will be 2:00 pm Friday, February 14, 2020 at Livingston Baptist Church by Rev. Matthew Griffin, Dr. Jim Herchenhahn and Rev. Paul Hamilton. Burial will be in the Golden Daybreak Cemetery. Her visitation will be 1:00 -2:00 pm Friday, February 14, 2020 at Livingston Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.peacockfuneralhome.net
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -