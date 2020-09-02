ELAINE MARION LATHROP Elaine Marion Lathrop, nee Messing, born December 31, 1938, passed peacefully on August 31, 2020 surrounded by her children, after a long and courageous battle with pulmonary sarcoma. She was married to the late Henry Lathrop for 61 years. Elaine received her nursing degree from Dutchess Community College, Poughkeepsie, NY and worked in both the IUC/CCU and ER at St Francis Hospital, Poughkeepsie, NY, for 25 years. She moved to Wilmington after retirement in 2001 and found a new home. She was active in her synagogue, B'nai Israel, and loved to sing in the choir. She volunteered at the NC aquarium and the surgical center at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her children, Carey Lathrop and wife Jamie (New York City, NY), Robin Lathrop (Short Hills, NJ), Tracy Lathrop (Apex, NC), Dana Pellizzari and husband John (Wilmington, NC), and grandchildren Zachary, Evin, Jennie and Zoe Lathrop, Lucy and Oliver Salas, Lillia, Edina and Ian Shub and Sarah and Jenna Pellizzari. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 am, September 2, 2020 at B'nai Israel cemetery. We want to thank the staff at New Hanover Medical Center, especially Dr. Keaton, for their exceptional and compassionate care that they provided to both our mother and family during this trying time. Condolences to the family may be made at www.coblegreenlawn.com
.