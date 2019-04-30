|
ELAINE R. BOOTH Mary Elaine Rivenbark Booth, 69, of Wilmington, died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at home. She was born September 15, 1949 in Wilmington, NC, daughter of the late Arthur Douglas Rivenbark and Mary Victoria Jackson Rivenbark. Her son, Jason Daniel Booth, sister, Joann Rivenbark Allison, and two brothers, Steven Rivenbark and Robert Rivenbark, preceded her in death. She was a loving mother that would do anything for her children and family. She was employed at the Domestic Violence Shelter where she gave her heart and soul to the cause. She loved traveling, scrapbooking, and watching her favorite shows. She loved to eat out at numerous restaurants with her family, but nothing compared to her favorite cuisine which was steamed oysters and crab legs. She lived, ate, and breathed the coastal life and her nature and spirit exemplified that. She is survived by her son, Brian D. Booth (Raechel) of Magnolia, OH; granddaughter, Savannah Booth of McIntyre, GA; two brothers, Jackson Rivenbark (Martha) of Charlotte, NC and Doug Rivenbark (Mary) of Aberdeen, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews. A very special "thank you" is extended to her niece, Pauline Rivenbark, for the love shown and the care given to Elaine during her time of need. A funeral service will be held at 3:00pm Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Andrews Market Street Chapel with Rev. Steve Spangler officiating. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 2:00pm until the service hour. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Elaine's memory may be made to the Domestic Violence Shelter & Services, Inc., PO Box 1555, Wilmington, NC 28402. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 30, 2019