ELAINE VERONICA (KOHUT) SHAPPELL Elaine Veronica (Kohut) Shappell, 82, passed away Tuesday, April 14 in Mentor, OH. She is survived by sons John (Katy) Gyurek; Russell (Gail) Gyurek; daughter Lisa Gyurek; grandchildren Sydney, Madelyn, and Croix Gyurek; brothers & sisters Edward Kohut, Patricia Kohut Bazar, Kenneth Kohut, James (Anne) Kohut; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family. Elaine is preceded in death by husbands John Walter Gyurek and Andrew Shappell and granddaughter Cassie Gyurek. Elaine was born in Irwin, PA, to John and Anna Mae Kohut who were lifelong members of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. She graduated from Howland High School class of '55. Elaine held a BA in Accounting, Magnu Cum Laude at Lake Erie College and an MBA from UNCW. She was a tax consultant for many small businesses, as well as a professional accountant for the City of Wilmington. In retirement, Elaine became a realtor/broker and sold homes through Network Real Estate in Wilmington. Elaine was a member of Church of the Servant. She loved to travel, dine, and hold lively conversations with friends old and new. Above all, Elaine loved her family. She never missed a birthday, anniversary, or any opportunity to send a handwritten card or phone call to the people she held close. She will be greatly missed by the many whom she touched with her giving spirit and generosity. Private graveside services were held April 20 at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, OH. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 3, 2020