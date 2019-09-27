Home

Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
(910) 791-4444
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:30 PM
Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
Graveside service
Following Services
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Eldridge Junior Ward


1935 - 2019
Eldridge Junior Ward Obituary
ELDRIDGE JUNIOR WARD On September 25th, Eldridge Junior Ward went to meet the Lord with his family by his side at Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Eldridge is survived by three children: William Ward (Samantha), Rosa Morgan (Alan) and Margie Midgette (Rich). Eldridge is also survived by one brother, Billy Ward (Modena) of Cleburne, TX. Predeceased by his loving wife and mother of his three children, Louise "Mema" Ward and one grandson, William Wilson Ward, Jr. In addition, "Pepa" is survived by 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Eldridge was born in Chadbourn, NC August 24, 1935 to the late Woodrow Wilson and Rosa Bell Ward. He is a longtime member of Brookfield Church of God. Family and friends will be received Saturday, September 28th at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral Home (Oleander Dr). Visitation will be 1:30-2:30 followed by a Memorial Service. Immediately after will be a Grave-side service at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Officiating the service will be Pastor Jerry Andrews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation. https://www.lcfh.org/ways-to-give/
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
