ELEANOR ANN BOWMAN Eleanor Ann Bowman, 79, of Lincolnton, formerly of Wilmington, NC, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. Surviving are her children, Joe, Mike and Michelle, sister Susan Holley, brother Tony Hasson, grandchildren Wyatt, Julie, Alyssa, and Brandon and husband of 31 years, Ray Vaudreuil. Ann was in the real estate industry for over 35 years in Ohio, Vermont and North Carolina. She formed and owned Coastwalk Real Estate in Carolina Beach for many of the years. Through the years, she received many awards including Realtor of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement award from the Wilmington Board of Realtors. Ann was known best as a great teacher. During the 1990's, she traveled across the state teaching classes and giving lectures to almost every real estate board in the state of North Carolina. For this work, she was awarded the Real Estate Educator of the year from the North Carolina State Board of Realtors. She was known for her ability to pass on her great experiences aimed at improving the quality and integrity of the agency process to as many agents as she could. A service to commemorate her life will be held privately with her family. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Hospice and Palliative Care of Lincoln County at hpccr.org. or 900 Donita Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 6, 2019