ELEANOR DOROTHY EDGAR Eleanor Edgar, age 90, a long time resident of the Wilmington, NC area, passed away Sat. the 1st of June, at her home in Wilmington. Mrs. Edgar had a life long career in nursing that spanned nearly four decades.. She loved gardening, watercolor painting, choral singing, hiking and sailing. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Reginald Edgar, and a brother, Dr. Hubert Radke. She is survived by her three sons, Richard of Mooresville, NC and wife Kay, Robert of Wilmington, NC and Kenneth of Hudson, NC and wife Marty; one grandson, Michael Edgar and one great-grandson, Harrison Edgar. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Lutheran Church of Reconciliation on Sat. June 8, 2019 at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Chapel Service
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 5, 2019
