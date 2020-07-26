ELEANOR JANICE MORGAN Dr. Eleanor Janice Morgan died at Duke Memorial Hospital on Friday, July 3, 2020 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Wesley and Maggie Lucille Morgan and by an infant son. Janice received her undergraduate degree from Meredith College and her graduate and doctorate degrees from North Carolina State University. After receiving her doctorate degree, she worked as a Marriage and Family Therapist until her retirement. Prior to that she was an educator and counselor with the New Hanover County Schools. Janice was a free spirit who enjoyed any opportunity to learn and try new things. She was fiercely independent but loved spending quality time with family and friends. She was a lover of music, the arts, animals, the NC Highland Games, NYC, and a beautiful rose garden. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Butler of Wilmington, her son, Benjamin W. Butler of Durham, and beloved aunts and uncle, Doris, Shirley, Helen, and David (Carol Ann) who were more like siblings. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers she requested donations be made to the SPCA of Wake County (200 Petfinder Lane, Raleigh, NC, 27603), the Alzheimer's Disease Association (Eastern NC Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612), or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
(Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, NY, NY, 10163-4777).