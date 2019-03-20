|
|
ELISABETH LAFAURIE LOVING Elisabeth Lafaurie Loving passed away on March 17, 2019. Elisabeth was born on January 27, 1936 in LeHavre, France, daughter of Monsieur Roland and Madame Andree Lafaurie. She is survived by her husband Howard Loving of Wilmington, son Jeffrey Loving of Wake Village, TX and daughter Laura Dainton of Lake Barrington, IL in the United States. And Sisters Beatrice Broccolicchi, Brigitte Lafaurie and Brother Patrick Lafaurie of LeHavre, France. And a large family of Huguenot relatives in Normandy, France. Elisabeth liked to be called "Libeth." She, was particularly proud of her French Huguenot heritage which could be traced to the 17th century. She met her husband Howard when he was a junior officer in the US Navy and his ship made a port visit to Nice, France. She did not speak English and his French comprehension was at the college sophomore level. This meeting began a long distance courtship and many dictionary -based letters. After he had visited her in France, she went to England to stay with her favorite cousin to learn English. Her husband began a 30-year Navy career. When they married a pact was made that she could return each year to France for a visit, no matter where they were stationed. This she did from Hawaii, Japan, the Philippines and numerous Navy duty stations in the United States. She looked forward to seeing her large family in Normandy, but they looked forward to seeing her. She was the catalyst for large family reunions. As the wife of a Navy commanding officer Elisabeth looked after the wives and assisted them with numerous household problems. This she did with sincerity, grace, and compassion. She travelled extensively with her husband and children during his Navy career. And continued to travel with her husband after his retirement. She was deeply involved with her Women's Circle at First Presbyterian Church, the local French Club and the Wilmington Philatelic Society. She was an avid gardener. She planted a peach pit and there is now a peach tree. Planted avocado pits grew to three feet and she was worried because they didn't make it through the winter. Her garden included numerous hand-me-downs from neighbors who grew tired of plants as well as plants that were sickly in other yards. They invariably came back to life in her yard. In every sense her family came first for her. Always. No one who met Elisabeth will ever forget her wonderful smile and positive disposition. She brightened everyone's day, every day. The family offers special appreciation to Ms. Dawn Allen, of Lower Cape fear Hospice for her professionalism and her caring and concern for Elisabeth. Her memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 am followed by a reception in Gilmour Hall. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 20, 2019