ELISE HUMPHRIES MULLANEY JUNE 7 1966 - OCTOBER 26 2020 Matthew 11:28 Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Elise Humphries Mullaney loved peace, sought peace, created peace and cherished peace. She now rests in peace in the arms of the Lord. Born Elise Eve Humphries in Rochester, New York, she would make Wilmington, North Carolina her home by way of Boston, Pittsburgh and Washington DC. Fiercely protective of her family and of her privacy, Elise was a devoted mother and beloved daughter. To her children Taylor and David, she has been everything; just as they have been everything to her. Elise's sisters and parents have always and will always have her as an inspiration. Her kind heart and thoughtful nature will never be forgotten by her cousins, her niece and her nephew. Wilmington suited her well, as spending time at Wrightsville Beachwhether by herself or with her childrenwas always Elise's favorite thing and always her favorite place. American author Kate Chopin might as well have been speaking for Elise when she said: "The voice of the sea speaks to the soul. The touch of the sea is sensuous, enfolding the body in its soft, close embrace." Everybody has that one friend who they met totally by chance and in the most random way. But not Eliseshe, in fact, has countless forever friends like that. Anyone fortunate enough to find themselves within Elise's beautiful aura knew it and felt it right away. Because her warmth could fill any space. Because her essence could make anyone notice. She was bright in spirit and in smarts (and in fashion, too). As vibrant as she was humble. As determined as she was relaxed. Always patient with people (never patient with clutter). Her surroundings were always decorated with style, just like she was. She effortlessly exhibited such strength. She naturally provided much humor. Elise never really had hobbies, as such. Because she spent all her time with her kids, her family, her friends and her faith. When people said "I love you" to Elise, she liked to say "love you more." And that wasn't just an expression. Elise was special because she made everyone else feel special. It's what she did. It's all she knew. Others before herself. Always. Her sisters agree that they would rather have the sister they had in Elise for 54 years rather than to have 100 years with anyone else. They remember when, before she was old enough to maintain long hair, Elise used to attach a long head scarf to the top of her head and walk around swishing her locks to her own satisfaction and to others' amusement. They saw how she liked to refer to her specific and rare cancer condition by signing all messages to her oncologist with "Your Favorite Exon 20 S768i Patient." She certainly laughed more times than many who live to be 100. Elise Humphries Mullaney is survived by her daughter Taylor, son David, sisters Cindy and Amy, mother Constance, father John and stepmother Andrea. No services are planned for 2020. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that memorial contributions be made to the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center in support of lung and thoracic cancer research [via https://give.unc.edu/donate?p=lcgo
in memory of Elise H Mullaney; or, by sending check payable to UNC Lineberger, with Elise H Mullaney in the memo line, to UNC Health Foundation, Attn: UNC Lineberger, PO Box 1050, Chapel Hill, NC 27514]. 2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.