ELIZABETH ANNE CULBRETH EDGERTON Elizabeth Anne Culbreth Edgerton, 80, of Wilmington, was called to her Heavenly Home, on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice. She was born in Goldsboro, NC, August 20, 1938, the daughter of the late Jesse Elizabeth Tyndall Bass and Wilbert William Bass. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alton "Al" Reid Edgerton, Sr. Betty enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading and serving others. Her compassion and care was visible in the devotion she showed for family and friends. Her favorite words were "I love you" and "Thank you". She is survived by her children, Debora Bass and husband Mike of Burgaw, NC, Sarah Arnold and husband Loran of Leland, NC and Al Edgerton, Jr. and wife Christine of Castle Hayne, NC; her sister, Gail Faucette and husband Donnie; brothers, George Culbreth and wife Deb and Steve Bass and wife Gail. Her seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren affectionately called her "Nana". The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the wonderful care provided to her by Lower Cape Fear Hospice; her Doctor, Janice Dickerson and also caregivers, Marlene Craven, Nancy Robertson and Amanda Cromity. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401 Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 17, 2019