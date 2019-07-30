Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Todd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Beasley Todd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Beasley Todd Obituary
ELIZABETH BEASLEY TODD Elizabeth Beasley Todd died Monday, July 29, 2019 in Smithfield, NC. She was the wife of the late Lewis S. Todd and was born May 5, 1925 to the late Lena B. and William R. Beasley. She is survived by one son, Steve Todd and wife Jo, and one grandson Daniel Todd. She was a member of Lake Forest Baptist Church. Graveside services will be held at 3 PM, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Please omit flowers.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.