ELIZABETH BEASLEY TODD Elizabeth Beasley Todd died Monday, July 29, 2019 in Smithfield, NC. She was the wife of the late Lewis S. Todd and was born May 5, 1925 to the late Lena B. and William R. Beasley. She is survived by one son, Steve Todd and wife Jo, and one grandson Daniel Todd. She was a member of Lake Forest Baptist Church. Graveside services will be held at 3 PM, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Please omit flowers.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 30, 2019