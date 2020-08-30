ELIZABETH CARLTON CALDER March 17, 1922 - August 23, 2020 Elizabeth "Betty" Carlton Calder passed peacefully on August 23, 2020 at the Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center at the age of 98. Betty was born on St. Patrick's Day, 1922, in Lehigh, Wayne County, Pennsylvania and raised in Westfield, New Jersey. She was known for her resolute determination and strength to do what she needed to do to make a difference. Early in life, she overcame infantile paralysis (Polio) and went on to play basketball in school. After graduating from Westfield (NJ) High School, she worked for the New York Stock Exchange and Gibbs & Cox Marine Draftsmen and Naval Architects as a purser until the day she found out that the man she was training was being paid more than she was. That same day, she walked into the Naval Recruiting office down the street and enlisted. While the Navy wanted to send her to flight school, she told the officer "(t)hat is not what I signed up for" so she was placed in the Waves as an Administrative Assistant and stationed at the Bainbridge (MD) Naval Station as the Assistant to the Commanding Officer. One day a young, handsome Ensign walked in to report for duty. She thought "(w)hat am I going to do with this one?". He already had an idea and persisted to vie for her affection. She and Robert E. Calder, III, were engaged while sailing on the Bay and married on June 26, 1946. Their love for each other endured for over 72 years until Bob's death in 2016. During those 72 years, Betty raised 4 children. Marian Calder Coombs (Dan McMullan), Robert Edward Calder, IV, (Melva Pearsall Calder), William Prince Calder (Lynn Grissom Calder), and John Keith Calder (Alice Robinson Calder), all of Wilmington NC, and who survive her. She is also survived by granddaughters Kelly Calder Tuck (Hunter Tuck), Kathryn Calder Barmore (James Barmore) Caroline Prince Calder, and Emily Alice Calder (Austin Glover) as well as 4 great-grandchildren Harrison Tuck, Calder Barmore, Charlotte Tuck, and Henry Barmore. Betty picked up tennis and painting at age 50 and became accomplished at both. She never "tried" anything...she did things. She became known on the tennis courts as "Backhand Betty". Her art adorns the walls of family homes. She was an avid Bridge player and excelled in both rubber bridge and duplicate bridge, hosting many tables at home, Cape Fear Country Club, Carolina Yacht Club, and the Surf Club. She continued to win "High" at both well into her 97th year, although she would still apologize to her partners about her poor play. She was a member of the Junior League of Wilmington, the clubs mentioned above, St. John's Episcopal Church and St. James Episcopal Church. She also volunteered as Pink Lady at New Hanover Hospital for a number of years. There will be no public service but a donation can be made to the Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center in her name. Her memory will be as resolute as she was and we will recall stories of long ago for generations. May God rest her soul and the souls of all the dearly departed and may she rise in Glory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store