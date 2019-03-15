ELIZABETH CAROLINE (POWELL) FORELLA Apr. 9, 1943 - Mar. 13, 2019 Elizabeth Caroline (Powell) Forella oldest daughter of the late Vera Madeline (Payne) Powell and the late Raymond Luther Powell was born in Clarksburg, WV. She entered into eternal rest at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was predeceased by her sisters Suzanne (Powell) Mushrush and Margaret (Powell) Nicely and a brother Raymond Luther Powell. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in Parkersburg, WV and Marshall University in Huntingdon, WV with a BS in Medical Technology. She is survived by the love of her life, Louis Forella. Thanks to a summer spent in Myrtle Beach, SC and a job at an Italian restaurant, the couple met and married on July 4th and spent almost 55 years celebrating their anniversary with the entire country. Immediately after marrying Louis, she became an Air Force spouse and traveled the world and the country with him. She is survived by a daughter, Lea Christine (Forella) Moyer, wife of Steven, who was born during those travels at Myrtle Beach Air Force Base. She is survived by her oldest grandson, Corbin Louis Moyer, husband of Laura (Anthony), who live in Boston. She is also survived by a son, Ralph Anthony Forella, husband of Kelley (Ratchford), who was also born during those travels and also at Myrtle Beach Air Force Base. She is survived by three grandchildren, Skylar Elizabeth, Reese Madeline, and Evan Raphael. After retiring from the Air Force, the family settled in Pennsylvania where Elizabeth worked at several jobs, including as a medical technician and as a medical assistant. She eventually moved to NC with her husband. They owned and operated Carmella's Restaurant in Shallotte, NC for several years. Elizabeth is also survived by a sister Jeannine (Powell) Boyd and a brother Richard Lawrence Powell, husband of Deena, and numerous nieces and nephews. Many friends, many of whom are as close as family, will also mourn her passing. She was an active member of St. Brendan's Catholic Church. She enjoyed participating in her Red Hat group. A memorial service will be Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at eleven o'clock in the morning at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel. Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary