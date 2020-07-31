ELIZABETH CHADWICK LEWIS Elizabeth Chadwick Lewis known by most as "Peggy" passed away July 27, 2020. Peggy was born August 21, 1930 to deceased father George Hall Lewis and mother Katie Chadwick Lewis; both of Brunswick and New Hanover Counties. She was preceded in death by 3 sisters and one brother; Inez Hunt, Belle Rogers, Mildred Rackley and O'neil Lewis, one nephew Dan Davis and one great niece Leacia Smith. Although born in New Hanover County, Peggy had been a resident of Holly Ridge, NC since the early 1970s. Peggy served as the matriarch of her family for many years. Peggy graduated from New Hanover High School and continued her education at Miller Motte Business School in Wilmington focusing on Paralegal Studies. Peggy subsequently retired from the Yow Law Firm in the early 1990s after serving as Mr. Edgar Yow's legal secretary for over 40 years. During her time with the Yow Law Firm Peggy was instrumental in the Yow families' development of Topsail Island, formation of the first African American beach Ocean City in North Topsail Beach, original development of Landfall in Wilmington and many other local endeavors. After her retirement from the law firm, Peggy then started her second career purchasing Mayrand Real Estate of Surf City, NC and changing it's name to reflect the ownership to Lewis Realty Associates, Inc. The real estate firm is still active and serves as a testament to Peggy's hard work and dedication to the local area. Peggy was a very charitable person and regularly donated to many charities. Peggy was a firm believer in the Lord and Jesus Christ's teachings. She was an ordained Elder and member of the Topsail Preysbyterian Church in Hampstead for many decades. Peggy is survived and missed by nephew C. Thomas Rackley, Jr and wife Sharon Rackley, great nephew Chris Rackley and wife Misty Rackley, great great nieces, Brielle and Harbor Rackley, great nephew Jim Wineberg and great niece Heather Wineberg, niece Alise Davis and cousin Ray Reichelderfer and lifelong best friend, Jeanine Andrews. The family has requested a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, as Peggy was an avid animal lover, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of your choice Andrews Mortuary Hampstead Chapel



