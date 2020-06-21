ELIZABETH "LIBBY" CLEMMONS MADISON Elizabeth "Libby" Clemmons Madison, 73, of Shallotte died Friday June 19th, 2020. Mrs. Madison was born in Brunswick County on January 14, 1947 and was the daughter of the late Willie Chester Clemmons and Naomi McCall Clemmons. She was wife of the late John T. Madison, DDS and was the office manager for the dental practice for forty five years. She was a member of Shallotte Presbyterian Church where served as a member of the choir and Women's Circle. She was a member of Brunswick Chapter #341 Order of the Eastern Star, Shallotte. Libby loved flowers and enjoyed gardening. She is survived by two children, Jeff Clemmons and wife Teresa of Supply, Teresa Smith and husband Charles of Dallas, Georgia; eight grandchildren, Tara King, Brittany King, Zackery King, Jacob King, Kelsey Smith, Chloe Smith, Monica Clements (Daniel), Cassidy Clemmons; five great grandchildren, Annabelle, Brianna, Trenton, Mason, Easton; a brother, Ronnie Clemmons Sr.(Esther) of Supply; two sisters, Linda Hewett of Supply, Faye Lancaster (Landis) of Supply. Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday June 24th, 2020 at eleven o'clock in the morning at Brunswick Memorial Gardens with Reverend Landis Lancaster officiating. You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Dr. Shallotte 754-3333
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 21, 2020.