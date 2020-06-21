Elizabeth Clemmons "Libby" Madison
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELIZABETH "LIBBY" CLEMMONS MADISON Elizabeth "Libby" Clemmons Madison, 73, of Shallotte died Friday June 19th, 2020. Mrs. Madison was born in Brunswick County on January 14, 1947 and was the daughter of the late Willie Chester Clemmons and Naomi McCall Clemmons. She was wife of the late John T. Madison, DDS and was the office manager for the dental practice for forty five years. She was a member of Shallotte Presbyterian Church where served as a member of the choir and Women's Circle. She was a member of Brunswick Chapter #341 Order of the Eastern Star, Shallotte. Libby loved flowers and enjoyed gardening. She is survived by two children, Jeff Clemmons and wife Teresa of Supply, Teresa Smith and husband Charles of Dallas, Georgia; eight grandchildren, Tara King, Brittany King, Zackery King, Jacob King, Kelsey Smith, Chloe Smith, Monica Clements (Daniel), Cassidy Clemmons; five great grandchildren, Annabelle, Brianna, Trenton, Mason, Easton; a brother, Ronnie Clemmons Sr.(Esther) of Supply; two sisters, Linda Hewett of Supply, Faye Lancaster (Landis) of Supply. Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday June 24th, 2020 at eleven o'clock in the morning at Brunswick Memorial Gardens with Reverend Landis Lancaster officiating. You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Dr. Shallotte 754-3333

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral and Cremation Service
3660 Express Drive
Shallotte, NC 28470
9107543333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved