ELIZABETH (BETSY) DESMOND Elizabeth (Betsy) Desmond of Wilmington passed away February 11 at Cape Fear Life Care, Wilmington. Elizabeth was born on November 17, 1964, in Tarrytown NY, to Dan Desmond and Abby Warman. She was preceded in death by her father, Dan Desmond, of Wilmington; and is survived by a daughter, Mackenzie Kline of Brooklyn, NY, a son, Tucker Lewis Kline of Wilmington NC, her mother, Abby Warman, of Leland, NC, a sister, Sarah Paterson of Neenah, WI, her stepfather, Sandy Warman of Leland NC, her stepmother, Lydia Desmond of Wilmington, NC, many cousins, 3 stepsisters, uncles and aunts, and a nephew, Josh Paterson. Elizabeth was loved by everyone who had the good fortune to know her. She was a loving daughter, mother, sister, and friend to so many. Her interests were diverse. She was an RN, worked at Physician Alliance for Mental Health of Wilmington, and most recently she was a metalsmith jeweler (Elizabeth Desmond Jewelry Design) with a studio at the Artworks in Wilmington. Her jewelry is an example of her wonderful creative spirit. Elizabeth grew up in Fairfield, CT, lived in PA, Westchester County, NY, and moved to Wilmington about 15 years ago. She touched many lives with her beautiful spirit, grace, intelligence, beauty, and creativity. She was a shining light in this world who will be missed by all who had the opportunity to know and love her. She will never be forgotten and will forever be in the hearts of those who loved her. A Celebration of Life will be held in Waverly, PA sometime in the next few months. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that contributions be made to Lower Cape Fear Life Care of Wilmington: https://lifecare.org/ways-to-give/
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 16, 2020