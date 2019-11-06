Home

Elizabeth Gayle McVean Obituary
ELIZABETH GAYLE MCVEAN Elizabeth Gayle McVean, 77, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Elizabeth was born on April 15, 1942 in High Point, North Carolina to George and Susie Lancaster. She was predeceased by her parents; husband Ewan Dino McVean; son John C. Stanton Jr. She is survived by her daughter Dawn Johnson; son Kent Stanton; grandchildren Callie Nicole Johnson-Hoynes ( Timothy Hoynes ), Kylea Paige Stanton, Braden Shea Stanton, Kenzie Grae Stanton; sister Frances Keith Earnhardt (Dr. James Earnhardt); brother Dr. James Lancaster (Camille Galarde Lancaster). A celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Wilmington Funeral Chapel 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington NC 28403. The family to receive guests after the celebration of life at the home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the . Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 6, 2019
