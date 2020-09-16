ELIZABETH HARRISS (BETH) SPRUNT Elizabeth Harriss (Beth) Sprunt died peacefully Friday, September 11, 2020 two days before her 90th birthday. She was born on September 13, 1930 in Wilmington, North Carolina to the late Elizabeth Hoggard and David Saunders Harriss. She was predeceased by her first husband, William Herbert (Bill) Dunn, in 1960 and her second husband, Laurence Gray Sprunt, in 2016. She is survived by her two sisters Virginia Harriss Holland, of Wilmington, NC and Peggy Anne Vaughan, and her husband Roland Vaughan, of Edenton, NC. She is also survived by her children Elizabeth Harriss Dunn, Annie Gray Sprunt and David Harriss Sprunt, and his wife Louise (Wesie) Liggett Sprunt and her grandchildren George Edward Holt, IV, Annie Gray Holt, Margaret Murchison Sprunt, Louise LeBlond Sprunt and Virginia Elizabeth Sprunt. Beth was very proud of all her family and especially enjoyed her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Beth graduated from New Hanover High School in 1948 and from St. Mary's College in Raleigh, NC. She was an active member of her community and volunteered for many non-profit organizations including the Junior League of Wilmington, Colonial Dames of North Carolina, The Ministering Circle and St. James Church where she was baptised, confirmed, married (twice), served on the Vestry, taught confirmation class and volunteered in the office. She enjoyed all types of handicrafts and needlework well into the last days of her life. She will be remembered for her clever wit and delightful laugh. Beth always had a kind word to share and never missed an opportunity to make someone smile. She was charming and friendly to all she encountered. The family wishes to thank her caregivers from Home Instead through the years and the staff at the Commons at Brightmore for the compassionate care and patience. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Ministering Circle, which funds nursing scholarships at Cape Fear Community College and UNCW, and to St. James Church which was dear to her heart. A private burial will take place in the St. Francis Garden at St. James Church at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store