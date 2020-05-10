|
|
ELIZABETH KAROLINE WOOD DUGGAN Elizabeth Karoline Wood Duggan (Karoline), loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She passed away on Monday, May 4th. She lived a full and joyful life despite trials to her health. She was born on August 31, 1958 in Brewton, AL, to Thomas Wood and the late Doretha Wood. She was preceded in death by her mother, and son, Lucas Duggan. She leaves behind her father, Thomas Wood; daughters, Victoria Duggan and husband, Patrick Towne; and Caitlin Duggan and partner, Paul Jones; granddaughter, Kloie Duggan; brother, Tom Wood and wife, Dawn Wood, and many treasured friends and family. Karoline was never happier than when she was entertaining friends and family at her home. She loved to garden and spent her last years cultivating a beautiful haven at her home in Carolina Beach. Her main joys in life were sharing in the lives of her children and granddaughter, and keeping an open home to friends and animals. She will be missed dearly. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. Due to Covid-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 10, 2020