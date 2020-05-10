Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Wood Duggan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Karoline Wood Duggan


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Karoline Wood Duggan Obituary
ELIZABETH KAROLINE WOOD DUGGAN Elizabeth Karoline Wood Duggan (Karoline), loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She passed away on Monday, May 4th. She lived a full and joyful life despite trials to her health. She was born on August 31, 1958 in Brewton, AL, to Thomas Wood and the late Doretha Wood. She was preceded in death by her mother, and son, Lucas Duggan. She leaves behind her father, Thomas Wood; daughters, Victoria Duggan and husband, Patrick Towne; and Caitlin Duggan and partner, Paul Jones; granddaughter, Kloie Duggan; brother, Tom Wood and wife, Dawn Wood, and many treasured friends and family. Karoline was never happier than when she was entertaining friends and family at her home. She loved to garden and spent her last years cultivating a beautiful haven at her home in Carolina Beach. Her main joys in life were sharing in the lives of her children and granddaughter, and keeping an open home to friends and animals. She will be missed dearly. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. Due to Covid-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -