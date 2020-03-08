|
ELIZABETH KELTON MCKOY MCCAULEY Elizabeth Kelton McKoy McCauley ("Elisita," "Lis"), 92, passed peacefully on her birthday, March 1, 2020 at the Davis Community, surrounded by loved ones and memories of a life well lived. Known for her ready smile and ability to engage strangers in conversation (especially Spanish speakers), Elisita was beloved by her family, friends, and caretakers. Her success can be measured in the many lives she touched with her warmth and friendship. Elisita was raised on a coffee finca in Retalhuleu, Guatemala, where she returned often. In 1945 she moved to the US, later graduating from Peace College and UNC-Greensboro with a French and Spanish major. At a dance in Fayetteville, she met West Point cadet Cleyburn L. ("Ray") McCauley of Texas, who proposed the same night. Later, she traveled the world 21 years as an Air Force pilot's wife, raised four children, and was married 60 years until Ray's death in December 2010. In 1976, the family moved to Elisita's ancestral home of Wilmington, and soon occupied the "McKoy House," built in 1887 for her grandparents. She had a great love of family history, often opening the house for Azalea Festival and other tours. She was the last family member to live in the house, which for 125 years had been "home" to generations of McKoys and McCauleys. Elisita taught languages as a substitute teacher most of her life. For several years she volunteered as Spanish translator for the Tileston School free clinic; and she traveled on a church mission trip to Guatemala. She was a docent at the Latimer House and Burgwin-Wright House, and a member of Colonial Dames of North Carolina, First Presbyterian Church, Myrtle Grove Presbyterian Church, Lower Cape Fear Historical Society, the Carolina Yacht Club, and the Wilmington French Club. Elisita was predeceased by her mother, Elizabeth ("Elise") Jordan McKoy; father, Francis Kelton McKoy; and her husband, Cleyburn L. McCauley. She leaves four children: Stephens F. McCauley (Mary Maranto); L. Elizabeth McCauley (Robert Mazzetta); Cleyburn McCauley (Jean McCauley); Lucy McCauley (Charles Bambach); former daughter-in-law Julie McCauley-Huelle; and three adored grandchildren, Shane McCauley (Danielle McCauley), Nikki (aka Natalie Nichole) McCauley, and Hannah Bambach; and two great-grandsons, Anson and Kelton McCauley. A memorial celebration of Elisita's life will take place at First Presbyterian Church in May (date announced in early May). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lower Cape Fear Hospice; the Davis Community (Health Care Center); the American Diabetes Association; and First Presbyterian Church.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 8, 2020