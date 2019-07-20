ELIZABETH LOUISE "BETH" YEISLEY Elizabeth Louise "Beth" Yeisley, 74, of St. James, passed away on July 17, 2019. Mrs. Yeisley was born August 2, 1944 to the late Edward Callahan and Elizabeth Veronica Crosby. She was born and raised in Jersey City, was a graduate of Wagner College and was a public school teacher for many years. Mrs. Yeisley met her husband Rex on a blind date and were married shortly thereafter. They were married for 38 years until his passing in 2007. She was a proud wife and mother of three Penn State graduates which made her a loyal Penn Stater. Mrs. Yeisley was a NY Yankee's fan and enjoyed going to games with her sons. Nothing made her more proud than her family. Having retired to St. James 14 years ago, she made many new friends, enjoyed playing Ping-Pong, and worked at Bullfrog Corner along with her dog "Bella". Survivors include her three sons, Rexford Allen Yeisley, Jr., Ryan Edward Yeisley, and Ross Arden Yeisley; a sister Eileen Donnelly; a nephew Keith Edward Donnelly and his wife Concetta, and grand-nieces, Michaela and Keira. She was preceded in death by her husband Rexford Allen Yeisley, Sr. The funeral mass will be held at noon on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport. The family will have visitation on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Lustgarten Foundation: Pancreatic Cancer Research at www.lustgarten.org. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina. Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 20, 2019