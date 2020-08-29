ELIZABETH MIRANDA Elizabeth "Betty" Miranda, February 8, 1935 - August 12, 2020. Loving wife of the late Ray Miranda. Survived by her sons Raymond, Steven (Sally) and Christopher (Joanne) and grandchildren Jaclyn, Michael, Max, Molly, Matthew and Sean. Predeceased by her parents, brothers and grandson, Justin. Betty was a devoted Mother and Wife. She was a loving and generous Grandmother and enjoyed whatever time she could spend with her grandchildren. She enjoyed knitting sweaters and outfits for her grandchildren and hosting family at the holidays. No services at this time. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com