ELIZABETH "BETTY" RADICE Elizabeth "Betty" Radice 84, of Wilmington passed away peacefully at Lower Cape Fear Hospice on Thursday, June 13. Betty is survived by a son and a daughter, Robert Radice Jr. of Wilmington, and Lori King of Cary, and two grandsons; Nicholas Leibrock of Wilmington, and Philip King of Cary. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Betty was preceded in passing by her husband and life partner, Army Veteran Robert Radice in 2013. Betty was a dedicated and successful 'Life Master' contract bridge player, managing and hosting games in the Wilmington area for many years prior to retiring. She will be missed by the many people whose lives she touched. A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel. Burial will be with her husband at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in a private ceremony. Donations to Lower Cape Fear Hospice of Wilmington or are requested in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 16, 2019