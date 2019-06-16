Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valley Chapel - Wilmington
4108 S College Rd
Wilmington, NC 28412
910-791-7055
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Radice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Betty" Radice

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth "Betty" Radice Obituary
ELIZABETH "BETTY" RADICE Elizabeth "Betty" Radice 84, of Wilmington passed away peacefully at Lower Cape Fear Hospice on Thursday, June 13. Betty is survived by a son and a daughter, Robert Radice Jr. of Wilmington, and Lori King of Cary, and two grandsons; Nicholas Leibrock of Wilmington, and Philip King of Cary. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Betty was preceded in passing by her husband and life partner, Army Veteran Robert Radice in 2013. Betty was a dedicated and successful 'Life Master' contract bridge player, managing and hosting games in the Wilmington area for many years prior to retiring. She will be missed by the many people whose lives she touched. A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel. Burial will be with her husband at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in a private ceremony. Donations to Lower Cape Fear Hospice of Wilmington or are requested in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now