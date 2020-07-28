1/1
Elizabeth Regina "Betty" Horrigan
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELIZABETH "BETTY" REGINA HORRIGAN Elizabeth R. Horrigan (Betty) of Wilmington, NC passed away on July 26, 2020. She is survived by her husband Ed, to whom she was married for 67 years, four children Ellen Ann Post of Hoschton, GA, Chris of Luzern, Switzerland, Gordon and Brian who reside in Wilmington, NC. With their spouses Mike, Sandra and Jennifer, Betty's four children gave her seven grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Olivia, Erica, Stella, Chiara, and Alessandro and one great-granddaughter Ansley. Betty was born in Saskatchewan, Canada and moved as a child with her family to the Vancouver, British Columbia area where she graduated from St. Pauls as a Registered Nurse. Her ambition was to become an airline stewardess and her professional training and experience as a Registered Nurse qualified her to fly internationally with Canadian Pacific Airlines to the Far East, New Zealand and Australia. It was on one of the flights to Tokyo that she met her future husband Ed, who was an Army Infantry Officer bound for combat in Korea and a passenger on her plane. They remained in close contact while Ed served in Korea and were married in June 1953. Betty was a proud Canadian but gave that up to join her husband in the US on a business career that took them to a whole host of countries as they resided in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Winston-Salem, NC, Jupiter, Fl., Palm Springs and Rancho Santa Fe, CA. Above all, Betty was a skilled gardener and a competitive, talented golfer. As a member of Old Town Golf Club in Winston-Salem, NC., she was Club Champion twice and runner up twice in a four-year span. She accomplished all this while continuing as a loving, caring mother who was cherished, revered and respected by her children and grandchildren. She was also the supportive and balanced wife to her husband as they went through a rewarding but challenged corporate business life and still found the time to be "bound as one" as they moved through life, overcoming all obstacles. Betty will be greatly missed by her Family and friends. The Family and Betty have decided that services for Betty will be a private family affair.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 27, 2020
Condolences to the family. Enjoyed golfing with Betty.
Mary Simmons
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved