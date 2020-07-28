ELIZABETH "BETTY" REGINA HORRIGAN Elizabeth R. Horrigan (Betty) of Wilmington, NC passed away on July 26, 2020. She is survived by her husband Ed, to whom she was married for 67 years, four children Ellen Ann Post of Hoschton, GA, Chris of Luzern, Switzerland, Gordon and Brian who reside in Wilmington, NC. With their spouses Mike, Sandra and Jennifer, Betty's four children gave her seven grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Olivia, Erica, Stella, Chiara, and Alessandro and one great-granddaughter Ansley. Betty was born in Saskatchewan, Canada and moved as a child with her family to the Vancouver, British Columbia area where she graduated from St. Pauls as a Registered Nurse. Her ambition was to become an airline stewardess and her professional training and experience as a Registered Nurse qualified her to fly internationally with Canadian Pacific Airlines to the Far East, New Zealand and Australia. It was on one of the flights to Tokyo that she met her future husband Ed, who was an Army Infantry Officer bound for combat in Korea and a passenger on her plane. They remained in close contact while Ed served in Korea and were married in June 1953. Betty was a proud Canadian but gave that up to join her husband in the US on a business career that took them to a whole host of countries as they resided in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Winston-Salem, NC, Jupiter, Fl., Palm Springs and Rancho Santa Fe, CA. Above all, Betty was a skilled gardener and a competitive, talented golfer. As a member of Old Town Golf Club in Winston-Salem, NC., she was Club Champion twice and runner up twice in a four-year span. She accomplished all this while continuing as a loving, caring mother who was cherished, revered and respected by her children and grandchildren. She was also the supportive and balanced wife to her husband as they went through a rewarding but challenged corporate business life and still found the time to be "bound as one" as they moved through life, overcoming all obstacles. Betty will be greatly missed by her Family and friends. The Family and Betty have decided that services for Betty will be a private family affair.



