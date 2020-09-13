ELIZABETH RICH FOLEY HIGH POINT—Mrs. Elizabeth Rich Foley of Westchester Manor went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday September 8, 2020. She was born September 8, 1930 in Chadbourn NC to the late James and Nancy Ellen Mills Rich. She was a longtime member of Peniel Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church of Wallace, NC. She was known for her vibrant and warm personality. She literally never met a stranger; her smile was infectious. She loved her children and grandchildren more than can be expressed. She was predeceased by husbands Norman "Hoover" Raynor and Ronald Foley. She was also predeceased by former husband Sam Cavanaugh. She was predeceased by her sisters, Ethel Blanton, Louise English, and Mildred Merritt, also her brothers Wilson Rich, Murphy Rich, Lonnie Rich, and Pat Rich. She is survived by children Carol C. Henderson and husband Mike of Teachey NC, Delwood Raynor of Teachey NC, Roland Cavanaugh and wife Cindy of Thomasville NC, Sammy Cavanaugh and wife Sandra of Wallace NC, David Cavanaugh and wife Lynda of Lumberton NC, and grandchildren Eric Davis and wife Kelly, Ashly Brick and husband Sam, Jason Henderson and wife Ginger, Vada Cavanaugh, Austin Cavanaugh and wife Sarah, Kylee Raynor and Kaden Raynor, and 7 Great-grandchildren. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family requests that memorials be made to Peniel Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church, 2370 Willard Rd. Willard NC 28478. Online condolences may be made at www.Cumbyfuneral.com
