ELIZABETH SANDERS SCHWEIZER Elizabeth Sanders Schweizer (Betsy) passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020 at her room at The Commons in Wilmington, NC. She was born April 8, 1929 in Birmingham, Alabama to William Thomas and Sarah Betterton Sanders. She attended Rollins College in Winter Park Florida. Betsy spent her winters in Naples, Florida at Imperial Wilderness Resort, and her summers in Wilmington NC. Betsy loved fishing, and for many of her later years she was president of the community fishing club in Naples. Betsy is preceded in death by her parents, William and Sarah Sanders, her twin sister, Mary Sanders Ingram, her first husband and father of her children, Hugh Bernard Carroll, and her second husband, Donald Schweizer. She is survived by her son, H. Bernard Carroll Jr. of Wilmington, NC, her daughter, Mary Carroll Dickerson and husband Scott of Chapel Hill, NC, her brother W.T Sanders and wife Carolyn of Wichita Falls, Texas, and five grandchildren: Patterson and Preston Carroll and Laura, Julie, and Lisa Dickerson. A special thanks to the wonderful staff at The Commons of Brightmore who provided friendship and wonderful care for Betsy's last 4 ½ years. A memorial will be held at Oleander Gardens on Saturday, February 29th at 1:00pm. Father Eric Moulton of St. John's Episcopal Church will officiate.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 21, 2020