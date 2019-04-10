|
|
ELIZABETH SHYTLE SCHROETER Elizabeth "Lib" Shytle Schroeter, age 91 of Supply died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at her home. "Lib" was born in Wilmington on August 17, 1927 to John Marsden Shytle and Iona Robinson Shytle. She was the widow of Alton Carey Schroeter who passed away October 29, 1993. "Lib" was a graduate of New Hanover High School and lived in Fayetteville, NC, Raleigh, NC, Columbia, SC, and Savannah, GA. After her retirement she moved back to be near her family in Supply near Holden Beach. She was a member of Sharon United Methodist Church. "Lib" is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Regina and Walter Britton; two grandchildren, Carey and Beth Britton and a great granddaughter, Britton Hannah Justice; and one brother Jack Shytle. A memorial service will be held 11 am Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Sharon United Methodist Church 2030 Holden Beach Rd., Supply, NC. In lieu of flowers consider a memorial donation to Haven Ministries 20 S. 16th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401 910-399-3927 or by e-mail www.haven-wilmington.org. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 10, 2019