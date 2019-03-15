|
ELIZABETH WILLIAMS (BETSEY) TALLEY Elizabeth Williams (Betsey) Talley passed on to her eternal life on March 10, 2019. She was born in Wilmington, NC on February 18, 1931 and lived her entire life there. She was predeceased by her parents, John Edgar and Elizabeth Parker Williams and her beloved sister-in-law and husband, Vivian Talley and Paul Stark. She is survived by her brother, John Edgar Williams, Jr; her husband, John Howard Talley, Jr; her two sons, John Howard Talley, III and James Lamont Talley (Paula Stephenson Talley) ; her beloved grandchildren, Allison Elizabeth Talley, John Howard Talley, IV, and Stephen Parker Talley; adopted daughter Margie Talley; and many cousins and their families. Betsey lived a full and rich life. She lived the first third of her life for her children. And she raised them well. Her restless intellect and creativity led her back to school when her youngest son entered school. She earned a BA in Music Education and began a teaching career as band director at Roland-Grise and Williston Middle Schools. She has legions of students from the 70's who remember her fondly. Her early life was not entirely devoted to children. She was proud of her bridge group which was begun by her mother, many of whose members met regularly for 50 years. She was an active member of the North Carolina Junior Sorosis and produced many fund-raising fashion shows which she created. She was most proud of originating the idea of an amphitheater at Greenfield Lake. A number of men have been credited with this idea, but it was Betsey who first brought it up to her dear friend and music mentor, Bill Adcock. She also got wind of the 'Lost Colony's' decision to replace their seats and brought it to the attention of the builders who acquired the Manteo venue's seats at a great cost savings. After its completion, she went on to direct or participate in the production of many fund-raising musicals and fashion shows at the Amphitheater, Thalian Hall and other venues around town. The next third of her life was spent as teacher/mentor to hundreds of musicians in New Hanover County middle schools. Betsey was very proud to have become a proficient saxophone player en route to her music degree in the early 1970's. She even mentored her oldest son through his student-teaching, much to the chagrin of the Department of Education at UNCW. The powers-that-be did not know Betsey! She held her son to a much higher standard than any non-relative. The last third of her life was spent as matriarch of her family. She mentored us all and was there for all of us when life's little set-backs discouraged us. She drove the tractor on the farm; kept the books for her husband's tobacco businesses;nursed both her mother and mother-in-law in their twilight years; and even had a go at opening a furniture store for a few years. Her creativity knew no bounds. She made birthday parties and other family occasions into theatrical productions and kept all who knew her entertained with her zest for life. Funeral services will be held at Masonboro Baptist Church on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11am, burial in the church cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any gifts be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physician's Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401 or Masonboro Baptist Church, 1501 Beasley Road, Wilmington, NC 28409. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 15, 2019