ELIZABON SEASE "TOBY" FOGLE Elizabon Sease "Toby" Fogle, age 96 of Wilmington (formerly of Sanford) passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at North Chase Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wilmington, NC. Toby was born on November 9, 1923 in Lexington County, SC to the late Henry C. Sease and Lottie Price Sease. She is survived by her daughter, Sue Ann Ruffin of Wilmington and her son, Gordon Lee Fogle, Jr and his wife Joanna of Durham, NC; and one sister, Lyda Painter of Rockwood, TN. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Elizabeth Fogle, Ned Ruffin and Jason Ruffin, and 4 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Gordon L. Fogle, Sr., her son-in-law Charles E. Ruffin III, and 4 brothers and 3 sisters. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at North Chase for the excellent care they gave to their mother. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington NC 28401, or the donation of your choice. The family will have a private family graveside service on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Buffalo Cemetery in Sanford, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.millerboles.com Services entrusted to Miller-Boles Funeral Home of Sanford.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 10, 2020