ELLEN A. TENNILLE Ellen was born August 30, 1920 in Denton, MD. to Nettie Sloan Thomas and Roy G. Thomas. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was predeceased by sisters Peggy, Dorothy, Virginia and Louise; children Joyce, Tommy and David; grandson Rob, and husband Captain Robert M. Tennille, Jr.,USNMC Retired. She is survived by son Bob; daughter in law Joanne LeGwin Tennille; granddaughter Leigh Tennille Hardy (Joel),great grandson Vance Hardy. As a Navy wife, Ellen lived in many places including Virginia, Maryland, Washington DC, Philadelphia and Massachusetts. She was a resident at Brightmore Independent Living in Wilmington, NC for the last 16 years and developed many wonderful friendships during that time. Her most recent care was received at Liberty Commons with Liberty Hospice. Her family appreciates the compassionate care and wishes to thank the staff of Liberty Commons, Liberty Hospice, and Drs. and staff of Mary Rudyk & Linda Calhoun.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 7, 2020