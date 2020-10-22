ELLEN MAE GEISSLER Ellen Mae Ellington Geissler, 86, of Wilmington, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. She was born December 6, 1933 in Neuse, NC, a daughter of the late Jesse Ellington and Lucy Frazia Ellington. Her husband of 65 years, George Carl Geissler, preceded her in death this past August 16, 2020. She is also preceded in death by eight siblings, Margaret Elizabeth Roll, Artelia Wood, Mable Helen Hood, Mary Gray Parrish, Jessie Christine Joines, Jesse Billy Ellington, Jr., James Robert Ellington, and Dorothy Marie Burrows. Ellen was a day care Director at St. Joseph's Residence in Enfield, CT for 15 years and at Felician Sisters in Enfield for two and a half years. She was a member of Freedom Baptist Church and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She is survived by three children, Bonnie Lyn Geissler Martinez of Monson, MA, Carl George Geissler of Enfield, CT, and Sandra Ellen Geissler Merwin of Wilmington, NC; six grandchildren, Kyra, Grahame, Stephanie, Ryan, Kyle, and Samantha; and a sister, Jean Witt of Edgewater, MD. A funeral service will be held at 11am Monday, October 26, 2020, at Freedom Baptist Church, 802 North College Road, Wilmington, NC 28405. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 10am until the service hour. Interment will follow the service at approximately 2:30pm in the Harris Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 2960 Tarboro Road, Youngsville, NC 27596. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com