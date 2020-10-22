1/1
Ellen Mae Geissler
1933 - 2020
ELLEN MAE GEISSLER Ellen Mae Ellington Geissler, 86, of Wilmington, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. She was born December 6, 1933 in Neuse, NC, a daughter of the late Jesse Ellington and Lucy Frazia Ellington. Her husband of 65 years, George Carl Geissler, preceded her in death this past August 16, 2020. She is also preceded in death by eight siblings, Margaret Elizabeth Roll, Artelia Wood, Mable Helen Hood, Mary Gray Parrish, Jessie Christine Joines, Jesse Billy Ellington, Jr., James Robert Ellington, and Dorothy Marie Burrows. Ellen was a day care Director at St. Joseph's Residence in Enfield, CT for 15 years and at Felician Sisters in Enfield for two and a half years. She was a member of Freedom Baptist Church and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She is survived by three children, Bonnie Lyn Geissler Martinez of Monson, MA, Carl George Geissler of Enfield, CT, and Sandra Ellen Geissler Merwin of Wilmington, NC; six grandchildren, Kyra, Grahame, Stephanie, Ryan, Kyle, and Samantha; and a sister, Jean Witt of Edgewater, MD. A funeral service will be held at 11am Monday, October 26, 2020, at Freedom Baptist Church, 802 North College Road, Wilmington, NC 28405. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 10am until the service hour. Interment will follow the service at approximately 2:30pm in the Harris Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 2960 Tarboro Road, Youngsville, NC 27596. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 22, 2020.
October 22, 2020
You are not gone. Just went to a better place. Look forward to seeing you again. Love you so much.
Jeanette Barber
Family
October 21, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Charlene Gray
Friend
October 21, 2020
I was so blessed I’ve been with her for three months she was a wonderful grandmother and a mother to her children and her grandchildren will be truly missed in life but I know she’ll be watching over everybody I love you and miss you forever Ellen I was so blessed for you to be my ex mother-in-law and we stayed very close God bless rest in peace now you’re with Geroge but you truly wanted to be with love you
Theresa Geisdler
Family
