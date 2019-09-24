|
ELLEN MARIE KLUEPFEL Ellen Marie Kluepfel of Kure Beach, North Carolina, passed away at the age of 70, on September 21, 2019, after an unexpected Illness. She was born December 5, 1948, in Brooklyn, New York. She was proceeded in death by her daughter Cherie Lee DuBois. She is survived by her husband, Doug Kluepfel of Kure Beach, North Carolina as well as her loving daughter, Ashlee Jade Burke of Kure Beach, NC; step-sons, David and Douglas Kluepfel of New York; step-daughter, Deanna Kluepfel; grand-daughters, Cassandra & Chelsea Kluepfel; grandsons, Cole Kluepfel and Christopher DuBois. She is also survived by her sister, Janet Hartmann of Albany, New York; her niece, Ellen Strazzeri of Boca Raton, Florida; her cousin, Joan Stollberger of Baiting Hallow, New York; and her fur-babies Benjamin and Mia. Ellen was a very successful business owner, having owned and operated Paris All Boutique, on Long Island for several years, traveling to Paris for all of the latest fashions and trends. She loved taking care of many things including gardening, her animals, as well as traveling all over the world. Most of all, she loved the beach, but more than anything, her family with such devotion in her enormous, loving heart. She also lived life to the fullest, and made everyone smile as well as laugh with her over the top incredible yet astonishing personality. In lieu of flowers, Ellen's favorite charities that she contributed to were St. Jude's Hospital, as well as the Polycystic Kidney Foundation. A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, September 26th, 2019 at 10:30 AM, at Kure Memorial Lutheran Church; 117 N. 3rd Ave. Kure Beach, NC 28449. Pastor Dan Keck will officiate the service. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Valley Chapel Service
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 24, 2019