ELMA KENNEDY PORTER BOWDEN Elma Kennedy Porter Bowden, 96, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was a kind and gentle woman who was dearly loved by all who knew her. Visitation will be held from 7:00pm to 8:30pm on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 3915 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Chapel with Dr. Jim Everette of First Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Oakdale Cemetery, 520 North 15th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401, where she will be laid to rest next to her first husband, Charles, and close to her granddaughter, Karen. Memorial donations in memory of Elma can be made to First Baptist Church, 411 Market Street, Wilmington, NC 28401, Franklin High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 54 Harrell's, NC 28444 or a . To see the full obituary and send condolences to the family please visit www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 9, 2019