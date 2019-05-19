|
ELMER F. RAMSEY JR. Elmer Fathering Ramsey Jr. "Snookie" of Leland, North Carolina passed away peacefully at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Life Care Center in Bolivia on May 13, 2019 surrounded by his family. Elmer was preceded in death by his parents Elmer Fathering Ramsey Sr. and Christine Jordan Ramsey. Elmer was survived by his wife Tara Denise Ramsey. Elmer is also survived by three aunts and one uncle, as well as many nieces and nephews. Elmer was a loving father to Tammy Ramsey Milliken (husband Kevin) and Chris Ramsey Sr. (wife Julie). He was a proud grandfather of Crystal Ramsey Taylor, Karlie Milliken, Chris Ramsey Jr, Amber Ramsey and Hayle Milliken Santos. As well a proud great grandfather to Trinity, Brantley, Peyton and River Taylor, Joshua Horner and Ethan Santos. Elmer was a beloved brother to his two brothers Tinker Ramsey and Bobby Ramsey and one sister Pat Norris. Elmer grew up in Leland, North Carolina down on the Brunswick County River. Elmer and his siblings spent many years swimming and playing down on the old homestead. Elmer was a carpenter by trade. He had a passion to fight fires and he volunteered at Castle Hayne Fire Department for 20 years. He had the honor as Fire Chief from 1979-1985. Elmer was a member of Castle Hayne Hunting Club and the Old Town Creek Hunting Club. He was referred to on the CB handle as "wolf man". Elmer was a dedicated employee at High Rise for many years. The family would like to thank SECU Hospice of Brunswick for the love and care they provided to Elmer in his final days. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane Bolivia, North Carolina 29422. A Meet 'n Greet will be Tuesday May 21st from 6:00pm to 7:00pm with a memorial service following at 7:00pm to 8:00pm at the Wilmington Chapel. Share condolences with the family by visiting wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 19, 2019