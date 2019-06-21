Home

ELOUISE FAULK WILLIAMS Elouise Faulk Williams a lifelong resident of Bolton, died Tuesday the 18th of June at the age of 90. Elouise taught cosmetology in both private schools and several community colleges. In a career shift, she took a position as a three county co-ordinator of the Summer Youth Program where she worked until her retirement. From a young age, Elouise loved playing the piano and singing. As an accomplished pianist, she served as her church music director and pianist for 40 years. She was an active member in her community and was instrumental in the founding and funding of the Senior Center. She continued to serve on the Board of Directors until her retirement. She was awarded Business Person of the Year by the local, state and regional Future Business Leader Association. Elouise is preceded in death by her husband David C. Williams. She is survived by two daughters, Jo Williams and husband Tom Webb; Debra Besancon and husband Russell; two grandchildren and four great grandchildren. There will be a visitation for friends and family Friday June 21 from 7p - 9p at McKenzie Mortuary in Whiteville. On Saturday June 22, the service will be held at the Bolton United Methodist Church at 3:00p with the procession to the Hillcrest Cemetery at Lake Waccamaw to immediately follow.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 21, 2019
