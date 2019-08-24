|
ELSIE AVENT DODSON Mrs. Elsie Avent Dodson, 100, of Riegelwood, NC, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Angel House in Whiteville, NC. She was born on September 17, 1918 in Fairmont, NC, the son of the late William Ellis Avent and Eva Jennings Avent. She was preceded in death by her husband of over fifty years, Philip Martin Dodson, as well as two sisters, Margaret Avent Grooms and Mary Lou Avent Stephens. Surviving is her son, Philip M. Dodson, Jr. and wife Kathleen Mc Beth; two grandchildren, June Nicole Arbogast, Robert E. Dodson; two great-grandchildren, Emily Page Arbogast and Olivia Madison Arbogast. In addition she leaves Paul Grooms, his wife Brenda and their family who she always felt was like a second son. Elsie was a teacher for over thirty years in Brunswick County and later in Columbus County. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Riegelwood Baptist Church, NCEA and the Columbus County Retired Teachers Association. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 pm Monday, August 26 at Andrews Mortuary Market Chapel with a funeral service beginning at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401 or to Riegelwood Baptist Church, 103 NC-87, Riegelwood, NC 28456.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 24, 2019