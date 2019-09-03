|
ELSIE JANE CUMBEE age 77, of Supply, NC passed away on Monday the second of September 2019. Elsie was born on the twenty ninth of May 1942 to the late Dillon and Zellie Phillips Ward of Ash, NC. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her spouses, Albert Cumbee and James Ward. Surviving are her adoring children; Jeff Sibbett and wife Cathy of Supply, Ricky Sibbett of Shallotte, Greg Sibbett and wife Rosie of Ash, NC, Debbie Eichorn of Winnabow, NC; a sister, Bonnie Watkins of Ash; grandchildren, B.J. Sibbett, Angelic Sibbett, Thomas Eichorn, Chelsea Sibbett and several great-grandchildren. A time of visitation with the family will be from three o'clock in the afternoon until four o'clock in the afternoon in the chapel of White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel. Funeral services will follow at four o'clock in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in the Chapel Hill Cemetery, Shallotte, NC. Online condolences are encouraged and may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 3, 2019