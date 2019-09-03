Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Cumbee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Jane Cumbee


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie Jane Cumbee Obituary
ELSIE JANE CUMBEE age 77, of Supply, NC passed away on Monday the second of September 2019. Elsie was born on the twenty ninth of May 1942 to the late Dillon and Zellie Phillips Ward of Ash, NC. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her spouses, Albert Cumbee and James Ward. Surviving are her adoring children; Jeff Sibbett and wife Cathy of Supply, Ricky Sibbett of Shallotte, Greg Sibbett and wife Rosie of Ash, NC, Debbie Eichorn of Winnabow, NC; a sister, Bonnie Watkins of Ash; grandchildren, B.J. Sibbett, Angelic Sibbett, Thomas Eichorn, Chelsea Sibbett and several great-grandchildren. A time of visitation with the family will be from three o'clock in the afternoon until four o'clock in the afternoon in the chapel of White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel. Funeral services will follow at four o'clock in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in the Chapel Hill Cemetery, Shallotte, NC. Online condolences are encouraged and may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.